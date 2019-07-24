Prepared for one hell of a ride

Bull riding chamption Shane Kraut will compete at the Torbanlea Rodeo.

THE thrill of the ride has Maryborough's Shane Kraut jumping back on the bull at this weekend's Torbanlea Rodeo.

Shane started riding at 13, encouraged by his brother Luke and competed most weekends until 22.

"I had quite a bit of success as a junior (under 18) rider and as an open rider over those years and a lot of fun," he said.

His focus changed to family and career, doing only a handful of bull rides up until last year.

After his 14 year spell, the bull rider started competing last year taking home a number of wins and placings.

"My recent win at Teebar rodeo was very exciting as I hadn't been riding for a long time."

He said every time he gets on a bull it's exciting.

"At 19 I rode a bull for 84 points at Tara rodeo, a bull called Rodeoactive which was seldom rode," he said.

"I also won a big bull riding at Beaudesert in about 1994 which paid big money back then."

The introduction of senior bull riding was also what drew him back to the sport.

"Bull riding is an adrenaline rush and a test of mental attitude and physical co-ordination," he said.

"It's also the challenge to ride your bull well and stay riding well consistently."

This will be Shane's first time competing at Torbanlea.

SHANE'S BULL RIDING TIPS

Physical fitness

Lots of practice

Keep your body and feet in the correct position at all times and stay in timing with the bull