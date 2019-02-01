Preppers excited to learn and play

No tears for first day St Mary's Primary School prepper Matilda Harvey with mum Sam and big sister Gracie (left).

EVEN after their first day parents were still being woken up early to preppers who couldn't wait to get back to St Mary's Primary School.

There were no tears for Matilda Canning who had already tried on her uniform and was ready to head out the door at 6am.

Matilda's mum Nicky said there were no tears on the first day.

"It was beams of excitement," Mrs Canning said.

"She came in at six o'clock to wake me up fully dressed and asked me to do her hair."

Nicky Canning with daughter Matilda (right) who was super keen to start her Prep at St Mary's Primary School. Boni Holmes

Mrs Canning said with all the excitement of the first day Matilda crashed early that night.

Matilda was super excited to join her big sister Juni and even more excited "to learn to read".

Another Matilda also had her big sister Gracie hold her hand through the first day jitters.

Mum Sam Harvey said she was excited for both girls to start school.

She said there might not have been any tears but Matilda was a bit hesitant.

"That was until she saw a kindy friend and then she was off," Mrs Harvey said.

Matilda said she really loved the playground but her favourite thing was playing on the ipads.

"On the second day at school I had tears, I missed mum," Matilda said.

Benny Ruan was very quiet and he clung to mum Irene Zhang on Friday morning.

Ms Zhang said there were tears on the first day and the second.

Benny Ruan is so prepped for St Mary's Primary School but mum Irene Zhang said there were still tears for the first few days. Boni Holmes

Each morning Benny is up making his own breakfast and dressed in his uniform but when the goodbyes start that's when it all sinks in.

Benny's older brother, who also attends St Mary's walked him through the stages saying he could walk into the classroom all by himself.

"When Benny got home he hugged and hugged his baby brother," mum Ms Zhang said.

Leaving her baby sister behind wasn't too much of a feat for young Amelia Negus on the first and second days of Prep until Friday morning.

"She thought since her sister wasn't going to daycare then she wouldn't go to school," Mum Jane Negus said.

"But after Amelia's first day it was decided she was going to come back but by the morning she was a little flat."

Amelia Negus is excited to start Prep at St Mary's Primary School and just wants to have fun. Boni Holmes

Amelia has her cousin at the school so it didn't take much convincing to keep her at school and the fact that she loves playing on the big red slide.

"My favourite thing to do at school is to have fun," Amelia said.