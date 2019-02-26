Preschoolers learn how to speak Japanese at a Bay centre

KONNICHIWA: Students Isabella Johnson, Trenton Woods, Bella Grace Antazo, Evelyn Benson, early childhood teacher Danica Jobe and Archie Edmeades will learn Japanese as part of a new program launched by the Australian Government.

KONNICHIWA: Students Isabella Johnson, Trenton Woods, Bella Grace Antazo, Evelyn Benson, early childhood teacher Danica Jobe and Archie Edmeades will learn Japanese as part of a new program launched by the Australian Government. Jodie Callcott

CHILDREN as young as three are learning to speak Japanese through a new program at Beach Road Childcare Centre.

The play-based language learning program is through Early Learning Languages Australia - a government initiative to inspire children to learn a new language and culture.

It is believed the centre is the first in Hervey Bay to offer the program.

Beach Road Childcare Centre kindergarten teacher Danica Jobe said while the centre was waiting for the teaching material to arrive, the children were already playing with the online application.

"The kids are just starting to explore that (the app) and obviously with kids and technology these days, they have no problems with it," Mrs Jobe said.

"We haven't even talked about repeating words but as soon as they hear new words, their first instinct is to jump up and start repeating them.

"You can see them looking at the colours and getting the understanding that when they see the colour red, this is the word associated with it in Japanese."

Mrs Jobe said children under seven had a better chance of picking up another language.

"They reckon the earlier they can the better," she said.

"Which is why I think the government developed this program to give the kids the best start at it. Obviously language-wise, English is widely used so we're ahead in that sense but to give them another language is always a good benefit.

"I chose Japanese because a lot of the schools are doing it too, so we thought it could carry on really well if they get a bit of learning here and then take it on to school."

Early next month Mrs Jobe and centre owner Grace Mears will attend a one-day workshop in Brisbane before officially launching the program.