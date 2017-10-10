Preserving engines for the future

VINTAGE INTEREST: Michael Schulz and his mini-bailer, which will be demonstrated at the Wide Bay Historic Machinery Club's Tinana field day.

VINTAGE INTEREST: Michael Schulz and his mini-bailer, which will be demonstrated at the Wide Bay Historic Machinery Club's Tinana field day. Contributed

Boni moved to Bauple when she was 12 and started with the Herald in 1991. Over the years, she’s worked her way up from secretary to editor.

PART of our country's national heritage will be demonstrated in Maryborough by passionate machinery historians.

The Wide Bay Historical Machinery Club has been holding an annual rally in Tinana for 10 years displaying machinery that is up to a century old.

WBHMC president Allan Ott said machinery would come from all over the place, including Wondai, Brisbane, Bundaberg, Dalby and Kingaroy.

"We are expecting more than 50 engines at the demonstration,” Mr Ott said.

"A lot of people come along and remember the machinery and how it worked.

"The rally is to demonstrate what these engines are used for - they drove chaff cutters, milking machines, pumps, dairies, blacksmith shops, workshops with an overhead line shaft like Olds Engineering.

"The main thing is to preserve what we have got for future generations.”

Newest and younger member Scott Martindale said he had always been into old engines and will take his restored Moffat Virtue petrol-kerosene engine to the rally.

"I have always tinkered - I remember my grandfather had an old mower and I used to pull it apart and put it back together all the time as a kid. I never got it going but now I am older, it needs gaskets,” Scott said.

"My grandfather worked at the Maryborough Marina, worked at Walkers - he was my father-figure, everything I know I learnt from him.

"I am very big on the older ways of doing things. I am really big into old stuff, full stop.”

Scott joined the club looking for advice.

"I want to learn and keep the old style going,” he said.

"I would call myself a re-inventor, I like taking old stuff and making it do something it was never supposed to do.

"There is a lot of wisdom in our members, I would hate to see it die.”

Allan said he had been rebuilding historic engines for about 43 years.

"When I left school I worked on a property with engines and when I came back to Maryborough I went to the Spring Festival, where there was a display of engines and I joined the Antique Machinery Restoration Society Queensland before they formed the WBHMC,” Allan said.

"When I saw them showcasing them that was when I thought I might get into this and have been ever since.”

With the knowledge Allan has acquired he was asked to work with prisoners at the Maryborough Correctional Centre with tech drawing, fabrication, welding, spray painting and the restoration of an engine.

He had also met interesting people all over the place.

"I have met people all over Queensland, New South Wales, stayed on their properties - you meet some lovely people,” Allan said.

"That's what it is all about - it's part of our national heritage.”

Allan said after the electricity came through that was the end of an era.

"Our members have collected and restored a lot of the old engines - they were very simple, easy to maintain and easy to fix,” he said.

"When we get these engines and restore them, parts are broken and we have to fabricate them and get them going again.

"There is a lot of swapping amongst ourselves, trying to help each other.

"You end up with a great bond of friendship. No matter where I go - out at Theodore, St George, Goondiwindi, top end of New South Wales - all over the place.

"My youngest son is also into the machinery and is actually restoring a little engine for his son and hopefully it will go down the line.

"There are a lot of knowledgeable people out there who are willing to give you a bit of advice.

"It is there for all generations, to see what things were like back in the old days - it's all part of our history which we are preserving.”

For more information phone Debbie Blanch on 41231003 or Allan Ott on 41297310.

history on display

The Wide Bay Historical Machinery Club's rally will be held on Saturday, October 21, from 8am-5pm, and Sunday, October 22, from 8am-1.30pm, at the Tinana soccer grounds, Gympie Rd.

The Tinana Soccer Association will cater the event. The hall will have displays of the olden days.

Free admission - there will be a raffle and donation tins