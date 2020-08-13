Preserving Maranoa’s Second World War history

MARANOA MP David Littleproud is encouraging Maranoa residents to learn more about the stories of our Second World War veterans as the 75th anniversary of the end of the war on August 15 approaches.

Access to Second World War service records and historical information has never been easier and now is the perfect time to capture the stories of the one million people who served and ensure they live on.

Mr Littleproud said the Maranoa has a rich Second World War history, from residents who served to veterans, widows and family members who now call the region home.

"Each story is unique and just as important as the next," he said.

"As a community we have a job to do - to ensure these stories live on and that we never forgot the role of all Australians who served overseas or on the home front in the Second World War.

"I encourage each of us to start by looking into our own family's military service history, and from there, extend our research to the Second World War more broadly and learn more about the six years that forever changed Australia's history."

Minister for Veterans' Affairs Darren Chester said as we approach the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War on 15 August, it is a chance for all Australians to learn more about their family's military history and the role our nation played in the largest global conflict of the 20th century.

"All that Australians need to do is 'just ask' the question - whether that is about a family member who served, or just wanting to learn more about the war," Mr Chester said.

"The Department of Veterans' Affairs has brought together all of its nominal rolls, including the Second World War nominal roll, into one website to make it easier to search and find information on those Australians who served in this war.

"The National Archives of Australia is also working to digitise all of its Second World War service records and the Australian War Memorial also has a wide range of useful information just a click away.

"DVA's Anzac Portal also has a range of historical educational resources free for download - showcasing the war from an Australian point of view."

For more information, visit the DVA (www.dva.gov.au), National Archives of Australia (www.naa.gov.au) and Australian War Memorial (www.awm.gov.au) websites. Visit anzacportal.dva.gov.au/vp75 to learn more about the Second World War and to access the educational resources.