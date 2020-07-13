Presley devastated as son joins ‘27 club’ 

The tragic death of 27-year-old Benjamin Keough, the grandson of Elvis Presley, has sent shockwaves across Hollywood.

Keough, the only son of Lisa Marie Presley and musician Danny Keough, was found dead in Calabasas, California, from an apparent suicide at the age of 27.

He is the brother of actress Riley Keough, who is known for her roles in The Lodge and Mad Max: Fury Road.

Lisa Marie Presley with her son Benjamin Keough. Picture: lisamariepresley/Instagram

His mother Lisa Marie is "completely heartbroken and inconsolable" over her son's death, her maanger Roger Widynowski said in a statement to USA Today. "She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough with their newborn son Benjamin and daughter Riley in 1992.

Born into rock royalty, Keough is the latest celebrity to join the infamous '27 club', the tragic list of celebrities who died just before they reached their 28th birthdays.

Singer Amy Winehouse was found dead aged 27 at her London home in July 2011 after a very public battle with drugs and alcohol.

The award-winning star - whose 2006 album Back to Black is the best-selling British album of the 21st century. An inquest found Winehouse, who had struggled with an eating disorder, was more than five times the legal drink-drive limit when she died of alcohol poisoning.

Amy Winehouse’s metoric rise to fame ended in tragedy.

Empty vodka bottles were found beside her bed when her body was discovered.

In April 1994, legendary Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain joined the 27 club after his death by suicide. Cobain was found dead in a room above the garage of his Seattle mansion.

The tormented musician had long battled with heroin addiction and a tumultuous marriage to wife Courtney Love. He had also struggled with expectations that he was a spokesman for Generation X.

After his shocking death at the age of 27, his mother Wendy O'Connor spoke of her anguish and alluded to the infamous 27 club. "Now he's gone and joined that stupid club, I told him not to join that stupid club."

The 27 club originated with the shocking deaths of four of the 20th century's biggest music names.

In July 1969, the mysterious death of Rolling Stones co-founder Brian Jones at the age of 27 left fans devastated.

Rolling Stones co-founder Brian Jones, at back, died under mysteroius cuircumsnaces.

A drug-addled Jones was found floating facedown in the swimming pool at his English country estate by his Swedish grilfiend after a night of partying with a group of locals.

An inquest reported death by misadventure but allegations of foul play have persisted for decades.

"And still the mystery of his death hasn't been solved," Keith Richards told Rolling Stone years later. "I don't know what happened, but there was some nasty business going on."

In 1970, three of music's biggest stars died at age of 27 just months apart.

Legendary guitarist Jimi Hendrix was found dead in his London basement flat in September 1970.

Jimi Hendrix joined the ‘27 club’ in September 1970.

The Australian doctor who tried to revive him after he was rushed to hospital later rejected the idea that Hendrix died at the age of 27 after accidentally choking on his vomit due to an overdose.

In his memoir Rock Roadie, John Bannister alleged that the star died after being force-fed wine and pills.

Just a month after Hendrix’s death, Janis Joplin died from a heroin overdose.

A month later, singer Janis Joplin died from an accidental heroin overdose after a long battle with drugs.

Joplin's death in a seedy Hollywood hotel at the age of 27 came while she was putting the finishing touches on the her album Pearl, which would become the biggest hit of her career.

Jim Morrison died in Paris at the age of 27.

Nine months later, Doors frontman Jim Morrison became another addition to the 27 club after he was fond dead in the bathtub at his Paris apartment. The charismatic star had long battled substance abuse and his official cause of death was heart failure.

If you are experiencing mental health issues or suicidal feelings contact Lifeline on 13 11 14, BeyondBlue 1300 224 636, Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467 or Headspace on 1800 650 890. If it is an emergency call 000.

Originally published as Presley devastated as son joins '27 club'