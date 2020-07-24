Prestige, classic, unique cars to go under the hammer

IT debuted at the coveted Narrandera roadster nationals in 1972 and now the race is on to find a new owner for this 1935 Ford Hot Rod.

The American street machine is one of 18 vehicles on offer at Pickles Auctions' latest online sale of prestige, classic and unique cars, beginning Friday.

"There's a huge range of vehicles on offer from an off-road buggy to a 1956 FJ Holden," said head auctioneer Roger Hurd.

"In fact, the Holden is unique in that it was sold out of Hobart and still has its original owner's manual and workshop manual. It's quite special to have that level of cataloguing of previous owners and the books to go with it," he said.

Sales executive for Pickles, Roger Hurd, with the 1935 Ford Hot Rod that will be auctioned off. Picture: ZAK SIMMONDS

Hot rod owner Ken Paton, a former motor mechanic who bought and sold his first car at age 12, says it was a difficult decision to part with the roadster.

"I've had it for 25 years and it's been a Tassie car all its life, but lately it's been sitting in my shed. You can only keep so many cars and you can only drive one at a time," he said.

The online auction has caught the attention of not only interested Hobart people but also mainlanders and potential overseas buyers.

"This is not uncommon to have that sort of reach from all parts of the world, it's quite incredible. We've really put Tassie on the map with our cars," said Mr Hurd.

"The beauty of this style of auction is that it's online, which is a good forum for offering the vehicles. As it runs for nearly a week there's plenty of time, so there's not the same high pressure that you find in a hammer down auction."

Registration for the prestige, classic and unique car auction has opened. The online auction begins from Friday at 11am and concludes Wednesday July 29 at 8pm. Viewings are by appointment only. Call the Moonah branch on 03 6108 8444.

Hot Picks

* Jet Dragster

* 2003 Daihatsu Copen

* 2012 For F-350 Super Duty

* 1969 Ford Fairmont

* 1956 Holden FJ

* 1974 Holden Monaro

* 1975 Holden Torana

* 1985 MG

* 1962 Volkswagon Beetle

* 1935 Ford Hot Rod

