Prestigious Fraser Coast business named in hall of fame

AWARD-winning business Hyne Timber have been elevated to the Hall of Fame in the Fraser Coast Business and Tourism Awards, opening two categories they have previously dominated.

This year, the prestigious innovation, and trade and manufacturing categories will be won by a different Fraser Coast business.

Hyne Timber will join previous Hall of Fame inductees including AATEC (retail), Aquavue, Top Tourist Park, Lady Elliot Island and Kingfisher Bay Resort.

The awards provide an opportunity for business and tourism enterprises to be recognised as the most successful in their industry on the Fraser Coast.

The judging and the award night is organised by Fraser Coast Tourism & Events in partnerships with the chambers of commerce of Hervey Bay, Maryborough and Tiaro.

"These categories have been a little two profit focused in the past," Mr Simons said.

"Also, this year we have developed a new website for entry submissions with save in draft before final submission, which is designed to make the whole process easier.

"We also plan to offer a submission workshop to help businesses prepare their entry."

The awards are judged in 22 categories, with the three premier awards of Best Fraser Coast Business, the John Craig-Gardiner Memorial Award and Hall of Fame inductees decided by the judges.

This year's awards celebration will be held on Friday, November 1 at the Carriers Arms Hotel Motel in Maryborough.

Each entrant is eligible to enter a maximum of two categories, which is required to be completed by online submission.

To submit an entry for the awards and for more information, visit businessandtourismawards.com.au