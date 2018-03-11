Preston third, and other great Tri results

FAYLEYNE Preston finished third in her age group to lead an impressively long list of top performances by Fraser Coast athletes at the Mooloolaba Triathlon.

The Hervey Bay Triathlon Club member (pictured) was third in the female 65-69 years age group, as more than 70 local athletes competed at the event.

Brandi Alberts was third in the female 20-24yrs, Steven Schofield was eighth in the male 40-44 yrs, and Ron Acutt was 12th in the 50-54yrs males.

B Mee Multisports' Tom Ralston was 12th in the male 15-19yrs, Nick Dawes 20th in the 20-24yrs males, and Troy Geltch was 24th in the 25-29yrs male race.