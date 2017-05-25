Is this the prettiest toilet on the Fraser Coast?

Lupton Park Community Garden member Michael Weekes would like people to notice the artwork on the toilets to help increase awareness of the park.

A TEAM of community gardeners are so committed to transforming a Maryborough park, even the toilet block has undergone a makeover.

In the past four years, 50 volunteers have turned Lupton Park's shabby surrounds into a community garden to be proud of.

Most recently the old toilet block was transformed thanks to a mural by artist Willy Di Paes.

Looking over the freshly painted block yesterday, Michael Weekes, who regularly helps out with his three-year-old daughter, said the park was "unrecognisable".

"It's more about the community now than growing of the food," Mr Weekes said.

"We love to see new people come in whether they have a green thumb or kill everything, we are happy to see them."

Freda McLintock is the most senior member of the group.

"I could have these plots on my back lawn but it wouldn't be half as much fun as gardening here," Ms McLintock said.