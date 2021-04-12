PREVIEW: Inside 2021’s Fraser Coast Agriculture Show

After missing its annual appearance due to the pandemic, the Fraser Coast Agriculture Show is back, and you’re going to want to be there. See what’s planned for this year’s return.

Like many other events, the pandemic took away the iconic Fraser Coast Agriculture Show in 2020.

However, the show must go on – and so it will with it‘s 2021 return on May 20 and 21 at 184 Gympie Road, Tinana.

What’s in-store at the show this year will be better explained through experience with a massive line-up including; fireworks, chainsaw and wood chopping, animals, food vendors, showbags, sideshow alley, and arts and crafts.

The Fraser Coast Agriculture Show has returned for 2021, with plans to be the “best”.

With a whole “new volunteer-based” team working hard behind the scenes, Fraser Coast Agriculture Show Society president Melinda Wright said they aim to make the 2021 show better than ever.

“The theme is ‘Horses to Horsepower’, rolled over from last year’s show we had to cancel, but, as disappointing as it was, we’re excited for our 2021 show,” Ms Wright told the Chronicle.

Fraser Coast Agriculture Show director Sharee Cook has held her position for five years and has big plans ahead for this year’s event.

“The show to me is a great public affair, it brings the community together ... I enjoy people coming together and enjoying themselves but it’s also the animal aspect,” Ms Cook said.

In 2019, 48.7kg pumpkin won the Giant pumpkin contest’s heaviest pumpkin, but, 2021’s show will put a whole new definition to the typical show experience, as new standout memories are made.

There will also be horse showjumping events, from beginner jumping right through to open jumping, Ms Cook told the Chronicle.

“We will have a miniature horse feature show that will be in the indoor arena for the two days, you will see the very, very tiny little horses of all colours being shown in the centre-ring ... Lots of ponies, Welsh ponies, saddle ponies, riding ponies, Shetland ponies.”

Tickets can only be purchased online here prior to the event.