Preview the Bay's latest indigenous gallery

GRAND OPENING: Enjoy traditional bush tucker while viewing authentic indigenous artwork at the offical opening of Nullawokka Gallery on Friday.

GRAND OPENING: Enjoy traditional bush tucker while viewing authentic indigenous artwork at the offical opening of Nullawokka Gallery on Friday. Jodie Callcott

ART enthusiasts are invited to the official opening of Nullawokka Gallery on Charlton Esplanade on Friday.

The gallery promotes local and Australian indigenous artworks, gifts and bush tucker foods.

Owners Bill Speedy and Judith Russell returned to the Bay after running a traditional bush tucker cafe and Nullawokka Aboriginal tours in NSW.

<< FOLLOW HERE TO READ MORE COMMUNITY NEWS >>

Mr Speedy saw a gap in the market for authentic Aboriginal products after exploring the Esplanade and not finding any.

"The Butchulla people have nice things happening over on Fraser Island, but nothing much happening here on the Esplanade," Mr Speedy said.

"Judith and I approached some of the Butchulla elders and got verbal consent to do our own business here.

"We sell authentic Aboriginal products done by Aboriginal artists both locally and nationally, but mainly from my people's country out near the edge of the desert of Central Australia."

Hand-painted emu egg by local Rebecca Jane Knowles. Jodie Callcott

Mr Speedy said they were ambassadors for a company called Outback Pride which assists about 3000 indigenous people in Aboriginal communities.

"The owner of Outback Pride has set up horticultures in several Aboriginal communities to keep people attached to their communities and culture and to produce some self-employment," he said.

"We sell the products here like bush tomato balsamic vinegar, native Australian herbs, river mint, native pepper, native thyme and this wonderful product, lemon myrtle."

WORKSHOPS: Lara and Maya from Germany painting boomerangs from Nullawokka Gallery. Contributed

Those attending the event can sample emu egg quiche, emu and kangaroo meat, herbs and spices and bush tomato chutney.

To RSVP, phone Bill or Judith on 0455 602 005 or email nullawokka@outlook.com.

EVENT DETAILS

WHAT: Nullawokka Gallery official opening

WHERE: 573 Charlton Esplanade, Urangan

WHEN: 4-6pm, Friday July 6

CONTACT: 0455 602 005