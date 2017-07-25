Price of power up 200% in five years

IT APPEARS that Queensland power stations have been price-gouging, exploiting consumers.

The retail price of power is a goldmine from which our State Government has more than benefited.

We are not surprised.

Retail price of power is up 200% over the last five years, with no reprieve and no future good news.

Households which have invested in solar power to counter the cost, have now realised the day will come when the State Government will cancel the grid feedback price altogether.

The initial solar price of 44c is now only 8c and cannot be transferred to another account when properties are sold. Historical solar owners negotiate with competitive retailers for the best deals. New owners get 8c.

Charities are struggling with requests for relief of electricity bills.

This is a burden for each consumer, while the "daily supply" charge, a recent money-making additive to everyone's account, only adds insult to injury.

Like with Unitywater's new increase in "daily supply" charges, regional councils and the State Governments are milking citizens dry, their expenses escalating and multi-levels of bureaucracy well re-enumerated to run these institutions.

Efficiency is no priority for bureaucrats and government institutions.

Small business and families are suffering the lack of accountability and scrutiny by the ACCC with the price increase.

It's merely another taxpayer-funded bureaucracy which fails the public, which is left in the dark.

- E Rowe, Marcoola.