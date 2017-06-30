PRICE RISE: How much you will pay for rego on July 1

RACQ spokesperson Renee Smith said motorists were being 'taken for a ride.'

REGISTRATION and driver licence costs are set to rise at almost double the rate on inflation on July 1.

RACQ spokesperson Renee Smith said motorists were being 'taken for a ride.'

"As at the March quarter, the consumer price index had gone up 1.8% for the year, but drivers will receive a double blow with registration and licencing fees again increasing by 3.5% this year," Ms Smith said.

"In three years, Queensland motorists have been slugged with a more than 10 percent increase in both licence and registration fees, more than double the rate of CPI."

Ms Smith said motorists had every right to be frustrated as the State Government once again ignored RACQ's plea for a registration freeze.

"We called on the State Government to ease the financial pressures on drivers by putting the brakes on vehicle registration charges on private-use vehicles for three years," she said.

"From 2019-20 increases to registration and driver licence fees will be capped at CPI but for many this is a case of too little too late.

"The affordability of motoring is absolutely vital to Queenslanders, particularly for those living in rural or regional areas, with little access to reliable public transport alternatives."

From July 1 all tolls in south east Queensland except the AirportlinkM7 would go up.

"The largest toll increase is nine cents on both the Clem 7 and Legacy Way, rising to $5.02 and $5.03 respectively," she said.

"Along with the toll increase, associated go via fees and charges will also increase by CPI from 1 July, except the AirportlinkM7 video matching fee."

QUEENSLAND REGISTRATION FEES

1,2,3 cylinders or electric car: $288.20 (July 1 2016) $298.30 (July 1 2017).

4 cylinder: $352.30 (July 1 2016) $364.65 (July 1 2017).

5 or 6 cylinder $527.30 (July 1 2016) $545.80 (July 1 2017).

7 or 8 cylinder $717.50 (July 1 2016) $742.65 (July 1 2017).

QUEENSLAND DRIVER LICENCE FEES