PRICES DROP: Resident Marie Jobson (inset) says markdowns aren't enough to ease panic-buying bills, despite meat prices dropping dramatically inside local stores.
News

Price slash not enough to curb panic-buy hike

Tessa Flemming
25th Apr 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 4:44 PM
SUPERMARKET shoppers across Australia have clambered for huge markdowns as panic-buying calms down but Warwick residents are yet to reap the relief at check-outs.

Despite news bulk meat items had been slashed to prices as low as $4 at the local Woolworths, shopper Marie Jobson said panic buying was continuing to push up prices.

"My grocery bill has increased $150 since COVID-19, and I've bought nothing different," she said.

"It's just that the price of things has gone sky high."

Ms Jobson said most groceries basics had returned to shelves and she couldn't see why prices weren't being more regulated.

"The stores are making a good situation for themselves out of a bad one for everyone else," she said.

Spano's IGA owner Frank Spano said markdowns were a "one-off" and wouldn't affect smaller supermarkets.

"We had a full supply the whole time and we behave very differently to Coles," he said.

He also said demand for packaged goods was unchanged.

"People are still buying toilet paper, flour," he said. "They are still shopping for their needs and, as long as that continues, it's going to happen."

coles panic buying shopping woolies
Warwick Daily News

