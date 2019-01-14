Pride in our community: The family cleaning up Hervey Bay 100m at a time

EAST Booral mother Amanda Groves was tired of seeing waste on the drive to and from Hervey Bay.

Accompanied by her three children, one cloudy afternoon, Ms Groves spent an hour cleaning up River Heads Rd.

"It only took us about an hour and our car boot was full of bags of rubbish," she said.

"We now pick up rubbish once a week for about an hour and that's usually enough to fill our council rubbish bin at home."

The family works week by week to clean up about 100m of road at a time.

"I don't think people driving past realised how much rubbish is actually there.

"While we've been doing it people give us thumbs up or beep when they go past which got me thinking."

In the new year, Ms Groves started a Facebook group Clean Up Hervey Bay which has more than 40 members to invite others to take part in picking up waste as well.

Members met for the first time yesterday to clean up Eli Creek in Point Vernon.

"The aim of this group is to have a place to organise rubbish pick-ups, share local knowledge, waste hacks and events specific to Hervey Bay so we can all jump in and do our bit where possible," she said.

"Volunteering to pick up is not mandatory nor is committing to join in on a regular basis, but more of a joining of forces to help clean up Hervey Bay and the local environment.

"Hopefully just a small step to get more people involved and over time perhaps effect change in the community.

"You actually feel amazing after you do it, being part of something bigger than yourself or social media profile, doing something kind to be part of your community."