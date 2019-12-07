Pride in the name of Walkers Ltd

HE HAS worked for Downer for 12 years.

But Dinesh Gangasudhan still gets excited to see the trains he had helped work on in service.

Working in senior systems support, he knows just what it takes to get Downer’s trains designed and on the track, transporting people across the country.

“When you see the trains running that are built by our guys, it’s good to see what you’ve designed up and running, and I feel proud.,” Mr Gangasudhan said.

“When I take my family to Brisbane I can share with them about the work we’ve done.

“In Maryborough, when you say you work at Downer they remember Walkers, they still remember the old name and there is pride,” he says.

At the end of the day, the 150-year celebration is about much more than the company who opened shop in 1868 and went on to become part of Downer.

“It’s a testament to the skill and dedication of its employees, and the town that made them.”