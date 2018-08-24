PRIDE IN THE POWER: Driscoll driven by love for club

PRIDE: Bay Power player Benny Driscoll, pictured celebrating his 100th senior game last year and (inset) as captain in 2013, has lived the rise of the Power as an AFL Wide Bay force.

PRIDE: Bay Power player Benny Driscoll, pictured celebrating his 100th senior game last year and (inset) as captain in 2013, has lived the rise of the Power as an AFL Wide Bay force. Karen Stillman

AUSSIE RULES: Not many players have lived the rise of a club like Benny Driscoll.

The 100-plus game veteran has been at Bay Power for about a decade. He has seen the club struggle through some truly horrendous years (as far as results are concerned), and has built some life-long friendships along the way.

He captained the club in 2013's tough season, and while years of heavy losses at the hands of AFL Wide Bay rivals could have taken its toll, Driscoll has become a fixture of Keith Dunne Oval - and doesn't plan to hang up the boots just yet.

"It's unreal, the pride you get having been there for so long,” Driscoll said. "We weren't much back in the day but we've gone forward and forward.

"It's not just results, it's the morale at the club.”

Bay Power - new cpt. Ben Driscoll. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

That morale, those bonds and friendships, have made it easy for the 31-year-old to spend 10-plus seasons at the club, during which he has watched - and been part of - the transformation from easybeats to a genuine force.

"It's definitely one of the best years I've had the Power,” Driscoll said. "It's the feeling among the guys. We've got a good bunch of blokes and there's been a really good feeling at the club all year.”

This week's game will write the latest chapter with closest and fiercest rival Hervey Bay Bombers, a side he has played about 50 times in his career.

"It's awesome. The rivalry has always been high - it's not going to be an easy game at all,” Driscoll said. "Both sides should be pretty strong so it's going to be a great game.”

Driscoll will likely match-up against Bombers sharpshooter James Hickey, who has kicked 70 goals this season, but it will be an all-of-back-line effort that will power the Urangan team into the grand final.

"We've had a lot of young guys come through the back line,” Driscoll said.

"Matty Saunders probably leads us at the back, (Dan) Goodwin has been great, Damo (McGreevy Jnr) has slotted in and (Glenn) Krohn is outstanding wherever he plays.”