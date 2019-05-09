Menu
GREAT WORK: Maryborough artist April Spadina prepares her Leaps and Bounds exhibition at Gatakers Artspace.
Boni Holmes
Primal art on show at Gatakers

9th May 2019 12:12 PM

MARYBOROUGH artist April Spadina has come leaps and bounds since using her primal instincts to create her first solo exhibition.

She said she found Gatakers Artspace pulling her in to hold the exhibition after having to cancel one in Hervey Bay last year.

This display of her artworks is using April's favourite medium - charcoal and her favourite thing to draw - animals.

"I just love how I can get messy with it, smudge it and it's a primal medium - I connect with it more than any other medium," April said.

April said she had been doing art forever.

"Since I was a kid all I ever wanted to do is art - when I left high school I didn't know what I wanted to do as long as it was something to do with art," she said.

"I studied art at uni and then took 10 years off - I didn't do anything at all.

"I started back with painting and then one day I picked up charcoal again, after not touching it for 15 years, and just fell deeply in love with it again.

"Where have you been my old friend?"

The exhibition includes pieces from 2013 including drawings of her favourite animal, the giraffe.

"The most recent one I did the day I brought my exhibition in.

"Giraffes are just so gorgeous. I over accentuate the eyes and lashes - people love them and I really enjoy them," April said.

"The eyes are the last thing I draw. I go through and do the whole drawing and the last thing I do is the eyes.

"When I know I have got the eyes right, when they are having a chat with me, giving me a bit of emotion, my picture is finished."

SOLO SHOW

Leaps and Bounds will be exhibited at Gatakers Artspace, 311 Kent St, Maryborough until May 26.

