‘Primary schoolchild’ hospitalised after vehicle collision
A 'PRIMARY school aged child' has been transported to hospital after a vehicle and pedestrian incident in Cannonvale.
A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the incident on Paluma Rd, Cannonvale, about 8.40am.
A Queensland Police Services spokesman confirmed the collision happened in a car park near McDonalds and was a "low-speed collision".
The QPS spokesman said the child had suffered a cut to their knee.
The patient was being transported to Proserpine hospital with minor injuries to their lower limb, the QAS spokeswoman confirmed.