Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Lot 183 Neptune Street, Maryborough, has hit the market.
Lot 183 Neptune Street, Maryborough, has hit the market.
Property

Prime site up for grabs in heart of Heritage City

Christian Berechree
7th Sep 2020 3:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A PRIZED piece of Maryborough land has hit the market.

Lot 183, Neptune St is open to expressions of interest and is described by its seller as a "prime development site in the centre of Maryborough".

The 6.8ha site is a designated community facilities and community hub zone.

The property is being marketed and sold by Ray White Special Projects Qld Directors Mark Creevey and Tony Williams, along with Ray White Maryborough Principal Guy Meredith.

"Land parcels of this size with any sort of approval already in place are highly sought-after throughout Queensland and we're anticipating a lot of interest in this one," Mr Creevey said.

Mr Williams said the site offered a mix of opportunities for prospective buyers.

"A real gem of this site is the potential for alternate residential development (STCA) along with concept plans for major health-based mixed-use development," Mr Williams said.

"The asset is just 500m to Maryborough Hospital and is opposite PresCare Yaralla Aged Care Facility and is in close proximity to a vast array of facilities and amenities."

Mr Meredith said it was perfectly located near the centre of town.

"The parcel of land is minutes from the CBD in a well-regarded part of town and holds enormous potential for both mixed use and/or residential development (STCA)," Mr Meredith said.

letterspromo

More Stories

fcbusiness fcproperty real estate
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Bushfire closes Fraser Coast road

        BREAKING: Bushfire closes Fraser Coast road

        Breaking The bushfire has closed a Fraser Coast road

        ‘I want to do the best I can’: New dad's first Father's Day

        Premium Content ‘I want to do the best I can’: New dad's first Father's Day

        Community First Father’s Day a special moment for Lachlan Doo

        IN PHOTOS: How Fraser Coast dads spent special day

        Premium Content IN PHOTOS: How Fraser Coast dads spent special day

        Community The Chronicle’s Father’s Day gallery

        Teams evenly matched in fierce football face-off

        Premium Content Teams evenly matched in fierce football face-off

        Soccer Round 12 of the Wide Bay Premier League