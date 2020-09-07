Prime site up for grabs in heart of Heritage City

A PRIZED piece of Maryborough land has hit the market.

Lot 183, Neptune St is open to expressions of interest and is described by its seller as a "prime development site in the centre of Maryborough".

The 6.8ha site is a designated community facilities and community hub zone.

The property is being marketed and sold by Ray White Special Projects Qld Directors Mark Creevey and Tony Williams, along with Ray White Maryborough Principal Guy Meredith.

"Land parcels of this size with any sort of approval already in place are highly sought-after throughout Queensland and we're anticipating a lot of interest in this one," Mr Creevey said.

Mr Williams said the site offered a mix of opportunities for prospective buyers.

"A real gem of this site is the potential for alternate residential development (STCA) along with concept plans for major health-based mixed-use development," Mr Williams said.

"The asset is just 500m to Maryborough Hospital and is opposite PresCare Yaralla Aged Care Facility and is in close proximity to a vast array of facilities and amenities."

Mr Meredith said it was perfectly located near the centre of town.

"The parcel of land is minutes from the CBD in a well-regarded part of town and holds enormous potential for both mixed use and/or residential development (STCA)," Mr Meredith said.