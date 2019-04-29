Menu
Revelle Balmain went missing in 1994.
Crime

Missing model suspect charged with assaulting another woman

by Sarah Crawford
29th Apr 2019 10:31 AM
THE prime suspect in the 25-year-old disappearance of eastern suburbs model turned prostitute Revelle Balmain is facing new charges of stalking and assaulting another Sydney woman.

Gavin Owen Samer, 51, who was the last person to see Ms Balmain alive when he hired her for a several-hour sex romp, was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman at Bondi earlier this month.

 

Gavin Samer was named a person of interest.
Samer has been charged with domestic violence offences of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, stalking and intimidating and possessing a prescribed substance on April 12.

He spent four nights in custody before being released on bail on several conditions including that he not contact the woman, who is known to him.

Samer has always denied any involvement in the 1994 disappearance of Ms Balmain.

He was a 26-year-old surfer when he hired Ms Balmain, 22, for sex at his Kingsford home on November 5 1994.

Revelle Balmain was also an escort.
Ms Balmain was not seen after that and Samer was named by police as the main suspect in their investigation.

On the evening of November 5, 1994, Ms Balmain was expected to meet up with a female friend at the Royal Hotel Paddington but she never showed up.

The following morning her personal possessions including bank cards, make up and platform shoes were found scattered in the streets around Kingsford.

In 1999 a coronial inquiry by Deputy State Coroner John Abernethy handed down an open finding into her presumed death.

It is understood Samer plans to vigorously defend himself against the new domestic violence offences.

