Prime tourism site sale price slashed by $1.4m

Hervey Bay's waterslide and go kart property on the corner of Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd and Scrub Hill Rd has been up for sale for more than a year.

It temporarily closed its doors at the start of 2020 due to COVID-19 and won't reopen; under the same owners at least.

Originally listed for $3 million by PRD Realty Maryborough's Tony Nioa, as reported previously by the Chronicle, recent real estate listings show it's been slashed to $1.6 million.

Sale could mean the end for iconic Bay attraction

Established in 1990, the Hervey Bay Go Kart Track's holiday period at the end of 2020 looked a little different.

Hervey Bay's iconic water slide and go kart property on the corner of Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd and Scrub Hill Rd. Picture: PRD Maryborough

They announced in October the popular destination would be closing its doors for good.

"After lots of beers and careful consideration, the boss has officially decided he's worn out and it's time for a change," they posted to their Facebook page.

"It's time for us to go after our 22 year long ownership."

The water slide was the first to close in 2019 after 15 years of operation as it had come to the point where it was "not feasible" to keep maintaining the slide.

Located on the main thoroughfare into Hervey Bay, Mr Nioa said the site has ample opportunity for businesses or developers.

The realtor previously told the Chronicle there had been plenty of interest but it had mostly been in developing the site and not necessarily reopening the water slide or maintaining it as a go kart track.

The sale advertisement states the business is not included in the sale.

Mr Nioa wrote the taker can choose to continue with a tourism opportunity or convert it into a medium impact industry as it is so zoned under the Fraser Coast Planning Scheme.

He said subject to council approval, the site which has significant passing traffic flows could suit a tourism opportunity for a multi generational family to further develop as a tourism park.