Prince Andrew’s royal engagements cancelled

Prince Andrew is under fire over his friendship with paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, who died last month. Picture: David Caird

PRINCE Andrew's public engagements in Northern Ireland have been cancelled by the hosts over his friendship with deceased paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

Event organisers have withdrawn their invitations to the embattled prince amid the Epstein scandal, The Sun reports.

Andrew was due to attend a ceremony at a railway station, along with other events - but bosses have apparently cancelled the visit in the wake of his friendship with Epstein, Sky News reports.

One organiser reportedly expressed concerns his presence would "change the narrative" surrounding their event.

The decision for the cancellations is reported to have been taken by venue chiefs rather than royal officials.

However, under-fire Andrew is still due to attend a youth golf tournament at Royal Portrush Golf Club on the Antrim coast.

The Queen is supporting her son, Prince Andrew (right), in the wake of the scandal. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

He was pictured at Dartmouth Royal Regatta last week in what was his first public appearance since Epstein's apparent suicide on August 10.

The under-fire prince has strenuously denied any wrongdoing and insisted he knew nothing of the American billionaire's sordid activities.

In a previous statement he has said: "At no stage during the limited time I spent with him did I see, witness or suspect any behaviour of the sort that subsequently led to his arrest and conviction.

"I have said previously that it was a mistake and an error to see him after his release in 2010 and I can only reiterate my regret that I was mistaken to think that what I thought I knew of him was evidently not the real person, given what we now know."

But some have questioned his judgment for continuing to associate with Epstein - with the pair pictured together in 2010, after he admitted paying for sex with children.

Buckingham Palace has been approached for comment.

This story originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission