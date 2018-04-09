Menu
The Prince of Wales added the Island to The Queen's Commonwealth Canopy Initiative last week during his visit to Bundaberg.
The Prince of Wales added the Island to The Queen's Commonwealth Canopy Initiative last week during his visit to Bundaberg. Kristy Muir
Prince Charles gives Fraser Island more protection

Blake Antrobus
by
9th Apr 2018 11:00 AM

FRASER Island will get more environmental protection after being added to a Commonwealth conservation program by Prince Charles.

The Prince of Wales added the Island to The Queen's Commonwealth Canopy Initiative last week during his visit to Bundaberg.

The conservation program aims to preserve the natural heritage of forests across the Commonwealth by raising awareness of indigenous forests and allowing participating countries to share best practice for forest conservation.

Both K'gari and Bulburin National Park are the first two Queensland areas specifically recognised under the program.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said it would assist and enhance ongoing conservation activities on the Island.

"K'gari is one of the only places in the world where rainforest trees grow in the sand to heights of more than 200 metres, while Bulburin boasts over 300 animal and 550 plant species," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"Our extraordinarily diverse forests are a source of pride for all Queenslanders."

commonwealth fcenvironment fraser island queens commonwealth canopy royal family
Fraser Coast Chronicle
