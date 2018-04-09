Prince Charles gives Fraser Island more protection

The Prince of Wales added the Island to The Queen's Commonwealth Canopy Initiative last week during his visit to Bundaberg.

The Prince of Wales added the Island to The Queen's Commonwealth Canopy Initiative last week during his visit to Bundaberg. Kristy Muir

FRASER Island will get more environmental protection after being added to a Commonwealth conservation program by Prince Charles.

The Prince of Wales added the Island to The Queen's Commonwealth Canopy Initiative last week during his visit to Bundaberg.

The conservation program aims to preserve the natural heritage of forests across the Commonwealth by raising awareness of indigenous forests and allowing participating countries to share best practice for forest conservation.

FOLLOW MORE FCENVIRONMENT STORIES HERE

Both K'gari and Bulburin National Park are the first two Queensland areas specifically recognised under the program.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said it would assist and enhance ongoing conservation activities on the Island.

"K'gari is one of the only places in the world where rainforest trees grow in the sand to heights of more than 200 metres, while Bulburin boasts over 300 animal and 550 plant species," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"Our extraordinarily diverse forests are a source of pride for all Queenslanders."