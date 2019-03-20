Menu
Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan arrive at New Zealand House in London where they paid their respects to the victims of the terror attack in Christchurch. Picture: AP
News

Harry’s touching tribute to NZ victims

by The Sun
20th Mar 2019 5:23 AM

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave a traditional hongi greeting at the New Zealand High Commission as they paid their respects to the victims of the Christchurch terror attack.

Fifty people died in the shootings at two mosques in Christchurch after a lone attacker opened fire during Friday prayers.

Thirty people remain in hospital after being injured in the mass shooting, nine of them in a critical condition.

According to the Sun, Prince Harry and Meghan were met by New Zealand's High Commissioner Jerry Mateparae as they offered their condolences on behalf of the Royal Family.

 

The Duchess of Sussex signs the book of condolence, during a visit to the New Zealand High Commission in London. Picture: AP
Heavily-pregnant Meghan wore a pair of earrings featuring a crossed feathers design given to her by the country's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

They placed bouquets of flowers outside the building in central London, adding to the pile of floral tributes.

The royal couple then signed a book of condolence, which opened to the public today.

Meghan wrote: "Our deepest condolences. We are with you."

Harry signed his name with Arohanui which is Maori for best wishes.

A Palace source said: "Harry and Meghan wanted to pay their respects in any way they could and agreed with Buckingham Palace that they should go and sign the book of condolence as they were the last members of the royal family to visit the country as part of their Autumn tour last year."

The royal couple visited New Zealand in October as part of their 16-day tour which also included Australia, Fiji and Tonga and featured 76 engagements.

This story originally appeared in the Sun and was republished with permission.

