ROYAL VISIT: It has been confirmed Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will visit Fraser Island (K’gari).
News

PRINCE VISIT: Why the Royals are coming to the Fraser Coast

Jessica Grewal
by
10th Sep 2018 8:09 PM

PRINCE Harry and wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will visit Fraser Island on their tour of Australia next month.

Kensington Palace has released details of the royal tour, which is built around the Invictus Games being held this year in Sydney.

The tour schedule, revealed Monday night, included the region's world heritage listed island. 

The trip will be part of the royal couple's official visit to Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga, and New Zealand.

The Chronicle understands the Fraser Coast will be their only stop in Queensland.

In a statement on Monday night, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, would visit Fraser Island (K'gari), home of the Butchulla people, Monday October 22, one of Australia's dedications to the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy initiative.

This is a Commonwealth-wide initiative to preserve forests.

"We are honoured and delighted to receive Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and I'm sure many Queenslanders will be excited by the news and will offer a warm Queensland welcome," the Premier said.

"Queensland has hosted many Royal visits over the decades and this will be particularly exciting, as The Duke and The Duchess will be visiting one of our most beautiful and iconic locations."

Follow our website and Facebook feed on Monday for updates. 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

