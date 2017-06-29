Princess Zara: Meet one of the Fraser Coast's 'ugly' dogs

I think she is perfect in every way but others say she has a face only its mother could love.

ZARA the British Bulldog has a face only a mother could love.

The Fraser Coast hound loves to dress up and have her paws massaged and sometimes she manages to get herself stuck in mud and between furniture.

We did a shout-out on Facebook asking for photos of the 'ugly dog's of the Fraser Coast.

Owner Cyndi Harding submitted a photo of Zara laying upside down with a big grin on her face.

"She loves giving big smoochy kisses and is a real princess, she will put her paws up and expect a massage every night," Cyndi said.

"She loves to dress up, especially in her Santa outfit at Christmas time."

Cyndi, who works at Pet Stock in Hervey Bay, got the family dog at eight weeks old.

And what an adventure it has been for Zara.

The fun-loving pooch recently got stuck in the mud at the family property after wondering into the dam.

She's also managed to get herself stuck between two chairs in the lounge room.

"We love her to bits and she adores the kids...she follows them around and tries to sneak into their rooms," Cyndi said.

"Our family wouldn't be the same without her"