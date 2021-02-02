Principal appears in court charged with serious assault

A Maryborough principal has appeared in the Maryborough Magistrates Court today facing two charges.

Leon Alexander McKay, principal of Granville State School, has been charged with one count of serious assault of a person over 60 and another count of interfering with a driver’s control of a vehicle.

The charges relate to an incident in Maryborough West on December 10 last year, according to court documents.

A spokesman from Education Queensland said the department would not comment for privacy reasons.

However it is understood Mr McKay has been stood down from his role at the school while the charges are before the court.

The court heard case conferencing was being carried out in relation to the charges.

The matter was adjourned until March 2.