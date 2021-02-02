Menu
Granville State School principal Leon Alexander McKay appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court.
Principal appears in court charged with serious assault

Carlie Walker
2nd Feb 2021 1:30 PM
A Maryborough principal has appeared in the Maryborough Magistrates Court today facing two charges.

Leon Alexander McKay, principal of Granville State School, has been charged with one count of serious assault of a person over 60 and another count of interfering with a driver’s control of a vehicle.

The charges relate to an incident in Maryborough West on December 10 last year, according to court documents.

A spokesman from Education Queensland said the department would not comment for privacy reasons.

However it is understood Mr McKay has been stood down from his role at the school while the charges are before the court.

The court heard case conferencing was being carried out in relation to the charges.

The matter was adjourned until March 2.

