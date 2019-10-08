Menu
Principal begins $1m case against parents

by Jeremy Pierce
8th Oct 2019 10:17 AM
A QUEENSLAND high school principal allegedly called an "evil bully" on social media will today take her accusers to court in a defamation trial in pursuit of more than $1 million in damages.

In a landmark civil case at Southport District Court, Tamborine Mountain State High School principal Tracey Brose is suing five parents, alleging they defamed her on Facebook and in a Change.org petition in 2016.

She has settled her claim against two other parents while another person originally named in the court action has since declared bankruptcy.

Mt Tamborine State High School Principal Tracey Brose arrives at court in Southport. Picture: Adam Head
Only four parents - nurse Donna Baluskas, data technician Miguel Baluskas, grocery merchandiser Laura Lawson and aged-care nurse Charmaine Proudlock - are taking an active part in the case.

According to court documents, Mrs Brose was falsely called "evil" and a "a lying, manipulative bully, who gets off by belittling as many people as she can", in a series of comments published online after the principal was stood down from her role in 2016.

 

Donna Baluskas and Laura Lawson who are involved in a legal dispute with Mt Tamborine State School Principal Tracey Brose. Picture: Jason O'Brien
Mrs Brose was subsequently cleared of any wrong-doing and reappointed.

All the parties were last month warned by District Court Judge Catherine Muir to behave during the trial, the climax of a bitter three-year legal row.

