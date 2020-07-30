Principal: COVID teen ‘still has friends at former school’

The principal of Calamvale Community College, which was attended by one of the two COVID positive teenage women at the centre of southeast Queensland's latest outbreak has warned the school community that the former student "will still have friends at the school".

Yesterday morning, it was revealed two 19-year-old women, Olivia Winnie Muranga, a cleaner at Parklands Christian College, and Diana Lasu, had tested positive to the virus eight days after returning to Brisbane from Melbourne via Sydney, on a Virgin flight on July 21.

A third woman is under police investigation after returning to Queensland from Victoria and failing to declare her whereabouts.

In a letter to parents, Calamvale Community College principal Lisa Starmer confirmed Ms Muranga is a former student of the school in response to a growing tide of community disquiet.

Olivia Winnie Muranga is a former student of Calamvale Community College. Picture: Facebook

"You are no doubt watching the news and are aware of the developments regarding COVID in our area," she said.

"Olivia Muranga is a past student of CCC and will still have friends at the school, some of whom she may have seen in the last eight days.

"If your student knows Olivia or her friend and has been in contact over the last eight days, please begin your self-isolating procedure and seek a COVID test tomorrow if not tonight.

Calamvale Community College principal Lisa Starmer has written to school parents confirming COVID case Olivia Winnie Muranga is a former student. Picture: Peter Wallis

"Please take this most seriously and ensure that if there is any risk that your child has been in contact with Olivia, whether you have symptoms or not, make yourselves known to Queensland Health and have a test.

"I understand how worrying this is for you. CCC has taken every safety protocol into account today and returned to pre-July restrictions.

"Our community response is our best response and being cautious but not alarmist is important."

