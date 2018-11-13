Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Suspension rates across Queensland have soared since the Newman Government changed laws in 2014.
Suspension rates across Queensland have soared since the Newman Government changed laws in 2014.
Education

Principals abuse powers to make schools look good

by Lauren Martyn-Jones
13th Nov 2018 4:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SUSPENSIONS in Queensland schools are being misused, with difficult students sent home during assessment periods or school inspections, or to appease parents and unionised teachers, according to new research.

QUT education expert Linda Graham will on Tuesday release a paper exposing a significant spike in suspension rates since the Newman government changed legislation in 2014 to give principals more discretion to suspend students.

The study found the percentage of students being suspended had risen by more than double the rate of enrolment growth, with the biggest increases in Prep and Year 7 students.

Professor Graham warns that the escalating suspension rate is widening the "school to prison pipeline", with vulnerable students - including those with a disability, indigenous kids and those in out-of-home care - overrepresented in the statistics.

 

Principals are often in an invidious position — under pressure from angry teachers, parents and the union.
Principals are often in an invidious position — under pressure from angry teachers, parents and the union.

The research indicates that as a consequence of the new powers given to principals, who can also suspend students for longer, more children are being sent home for days or weeks for trivial reasons.

"Exclusions (suspensions) can be used by principals looking to improve their assessment data … or to remove non-compliant students during inspections," the paper says.

"Principals may also use exclusions as a warning to other students and to reassure parents and school staff that the school is firm on behaviour."

Professor Graham said suspensions were also being used to mollify teachers, who "have the power of union representation and the protection of occupational health and safety legislation".

But she said principals were often "in an invidious position: they are under pressure at times by angry teachers, by other children's parents, and … the union".

education principals schools suspensions

Top Stories

    USC FUNDING: MP's heat on own party melts uni freeze

    premium_icon USC FUNDING: MP's heat on own party melts uni freeze

    News Llew O'Brien's fight to lift a funding freeze on the Fraser Coast USC campus has paid off as the Federal Government relaxes restrictions for rural universities

    Education Department staff protest for a fairer wage

    premium_icon Education Department staff protest for a fairer wage

    Education The were after a fairer wage rise, and safer workplaces.

    Sharpest vision in the world on Coast

    premium_icon Sharpest vision in the world on Coast

    News First in state to set eyes on top technology

    • 13th Nov 2018 8:00 AM

    Local Partners