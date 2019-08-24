Prison a major employer in Maryborough, says MP

THE economic benefits of the Heritage City jail outweigh many of its cons, Bruce Saunders claims.

The Maryborough Labor MP said the Correctional Centre, situated on the outskirts of the city, brought major investments into the Fraser Coast by supplying hundreds of locals with jobs and pumping money into the economy.

While acknowledging it brought a few "problems", Mr Saunders said it still offered a lot of positives.

"I haven't seen any studies done (about the problems) to be honest," Mr Saunders said.

"It brings economic benefit... wages, maintenance to the centre, those men and women that work there buy cars, eat, educate their children, own houses.

"It's a big employer."

Mr Saunders said the jail also provided invaluable training for prisoners with woodwork and manufacturing skills to help them find employment upon release.

"A lot of people in the centre have very limited reading and writing skills - we've had providers out there teaching them those skills," he said.

"There's a lot of things on offer for these prisoners to help them.

"They have to be released one day so we've got to make sure we give them the best opportunity so they fit back into society.

"They've got to have the skills to blend back into society again."

There are about 272 full-time jobs at the Maryborough Correctional Centre.