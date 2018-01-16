M'boro prison needs to fill 10-15 full-time jobs

PRISON JOBS: Maryborough Correctional Centre General Manager Louise Kneeshaw says new job oppotunities will help curb overcrowding.

THERE are several job opportunities at Maryborough Correctional Centre to help combat the overcrowded prison.

Currently there are 10-15 custodial officer positions available which General Manager Lousie Kneeshaw says anyone can apply for.

"You don't necessarily have to have a lot of life skills, while they do help, the role is about keeping everyone safe and making sure prisoners get access to what they're entitled to," Ms Kneeshaw said.

"You have to like to work with people and feel confident about your communication skills.

"There is a lot of training on the job but it helps if you're inclined to interact with people to begin with."

Ms Kneeshaw has been the General Manager at Maryborough Correctional Centre since she made the move with her family in August.

Her previous role was the regional manager for probation and parole in Townsville.

Prior to that she was the deputy General Manager at the Townsville Correctional Centre.

Her vision is to ensure safety always comes first for staff and prisoners.

"Overcrowding is an ongoing challenge," she said.

There is currently 280 staff with 210 of those in custodial positions.

Along with the current available positions, Ms Kneeshaw said more jobs were expected later in the year.

"These jobs are a big contributor to the local economy and job market," Ms Kneeshaw said.

"A parole position can also be a stepping stone for a career in criminal justice."

For more information on the roles call the prison or CLICK HERE.