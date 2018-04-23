Menu
Crime

Prison in lockdown while staff hold safety meeting

Annie Perets
by
23rd Apr 2018 10:49 AM

MARYBOROUGH jail was put into lockdown while discussions took place between management and a group of officers on Monday morning.

A Queensland Corrective Services spokesman said the meeting was to review jail proceedings in a bid to increase officer safety.

"The centre was placed in lockdown during the discussion, as per normal operating procedures," the spokesman said.

"The centre is quiet."

The lockdown resulted in an officer missing his scheduled video appearance in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

"The review includes a complete overview of use of force, including training, equipment, techniques and technology," the spokesman said.

"Staff safety and use of force capability is a core principle of the 10-year strategic plan presently being developed, and Commissioner Peter Martin last week announced a full review of Use of Force to ensure QCS is at the forefront of good practice.

"Custodial officers work in highly dynamic and potentially dangerous situations, and QCS is committed to giving them the support and equipment required to ensure their safety and the safety of prisoners."

fraser coast maryborough correctional centre
Fraser Coast Chronicle

