33°
News

Prison officer by day, bodybuilder by night

Annie Perets
| 7th Mar 2017 7:20 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHEN Cameron Colhoun isn't working at his full-time job of being a prison officer, he is most likely at the gym or in the kitchen.

That's the dedication it takes to be a bodybuilder.

 

Hervey Bay bodybuilder Cameron Colhoun working out at the gym.
Hervey Bay bodybuilder Cameron Colhoun working out at the gym. Alistair Brightman

 

In fact, the hours put into this lifestyle add up to almost being another full-time job for the 30-year-old athlete.

"For the food prep, I cook for about a whole day on the weekend," Colhoun said.

"And in the gym, it's up to 16-20 hours a week."

 

Cameron Colhoun
Cameron Colhoun Contributed

 

Colhoun came third at a bodybuilding competition last month, called the IFBB Gold Coast Classic.

"How it works is that from your line-up they do call-outs of who the judges want to see more of," Colhoun said.

"When they called my name, I was just really excited.

"I am 100% happy with the way my condition was going into the comp."

Competing in the open men's under 80kg section, the placing has qualified Colhoun to compete in Arnold Schwarzenegger's bodybuilding competition, the Arnold Australia Classic, in Melbourne on March 18.

In the bodybuilding world, time on stage may be over in minutes, but to get stage-ready is a journey that took months.

The Gold Coast event was Colhoun's second bodybuiding competition and he gave himself 16 weeks to get ready.

"In my first time around, I let myself have cheat meals but this time, I didn't have any," he said.

That means going through the holiday period without indulging in the never-ending stream of available junk food.

He would go on to gain 5kg more muscle than his previous competition in 2016.

"A lot of time was spent in the kitchen," he said.

"I would have 7-8 meals every day.

"The meals would go in little containers that I would carry around with me everywhere."

 

Hervey Bay bodybuilder Cameron Colhoun working out at the gym.
Hervey Bay bodybuilder Cameron Colhoun working out at the gym. Alistair Brightman

 

Social gatherings, weekend events - the containers went everywhere.

"There were definitely times I felt like eating food I wasn't supposed to," he said.

"It was a mental challenge but cheating would have been cheating yourself." The staples of his diet included chicken, rice, zucchini, and egg whites.

Following the judging, Colhoun picked pizza at Domino's as his big eat after months of clean eating.

He ate two whole pizzas.

But now it's back to the drawing board with the Arnold Australia Classic around the corner.

How does one get into a sport like bodybuilding?

For Colhoun, it was a natural progression from an interest in sport and his competitive nature.

"I've always done sport - from boxing, to rugby league and crossfit," he said.

"Body building is all about doing better than you did last time.

"And I have a competitive edge which suits."

 

Hervey Bay bodybuilder Cameron Colhoun working out at the gym.
Hervey Bay bodybuilder Cameron Colhoun working out at the gym. Alistair Brightman

He thanked his gym owners Jason Palffy and Bridget Dicello for their support. Colhoun also thanked partner Sara Connors for her support and for writing his meal plans.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  bodybuilding fcprofile fraser coast

Escape the hustle of Brisbane with these top day trips

BRISBANE isn’t all about bright lights and river views, there are stacks of day trips in the Greater Brisbane region calling your name.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

More than 30 hay bales stolen from Fraser Coast property

More than 30 hay bales stolen from Fraser Coast property

"If someone had come knocking at my door and asked for some hay, I would have given it to them, but instead they've done this."

Prison officer by day, bodybuilder by night

Hervey Bay bodybuilder Cameron Colhoun working out at the gym.

Hervey Bay athlete to compete in Arnold Classic Australia.

Looking back: School of Arts, the pride of M'boro

The School of Arts movement started very early in the history.

Love to eat? New restaurant has all-day eating challenges

Margheritis Kitchen is located on 116 Wharf St, Maryborough. Jess Kopp, 20, is excited about the opportunities the location brings.

It started as a little takeaway corner shop.

Local Partners

WATCH: A balloon artists brings plenty of smiles

“It’s just absolutely beautiful just seeing each one enjoy something so tiny that I’ve made."

More than 300 students will tell the tale of Robin Hood

FAIRYTALE PLAY: Fraser Coast Anglican College students will star in Robin the Hood, coming to the Brolga Theatre on March 24-25.

The musical will be performed on March 24 and 25.

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

Musical to come to life at Brolga Theatre

The wardrobe team surrounded by fabrics and accessories in the costume room at the Brolga Theatre.

Ken is no stranger to the Maryborough music scene

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Eurovision’s worst-kept secret

HE took out The X Factor title. Now Isaiah Firebrace is going to Ukraine to represent Australia at this year’s Eurovision contest.

Lisa Curry's I'm A Celebrity torture continues

Lisa Curry pictured in her latest Tucker Trial on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Lisa takes on a dish that no celebrity has ever dared to eat.

New Mary Poppins looks incredible

Emily Blunt pictured in the first image from the set of the movie Mary Poppins Returns.

The first look at Emily Blunt as Poppins is getting everyone excited

Margot Robbie lands another huge role

Actress Margot Robbie poses for photographers upon arrival at the European Premiere of Suicide Squad, at a central London cinema in Leicester Square, Wednesday, Aug 3, 2016.

AUSSIE actress is one of the hottest stars in Hollywood right now.

Kressley spills on Trump stoush

Carson Kressley pictured after his elimination from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

CARSON Kressley opens up about Donald’s bitter stoush with Arnie.

‘Are you kidding me Channel 7?’

They literally ended the episode mid-sentence.

Why viewers are fuming over Bride and Prejudice.

Married At First Sight bride confronts sleazy groom

Cheryl confronts Andrew after finding out he trashed her behind her back.

Cheryl found out Andrew had been trashing her behind her back.

The Right Neighbourhood

4 Hudson Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $378,000

Spread over one generous-sized level, this modern three bedroom home offers a simple, open floor plan that works well in design. All rooms have built-in cupboards...

Be Quick, It Won&#39;t Last

24 St Andrews Drive, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

4 bedrooms Ensuite off main Separate lounge room Large shed 854m2 block (approx.) Please call for more details

LIFE STYLE , LOCATION and VIEWS

3 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 2 $485,000

Looking for a spacious home with a contemporary life style focus? You've found it. Looking for endless 240 degree sea views from your private entertaining deck?...

STUNNING DESIGN BY THE LAKE

78 Ibis Boulevard, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 $448,000

Ever found yourself dreaming of a resort style home with all the light, space and ambiance you need to live a truly relaxing lifestyle? If so you'll love this...

WATERFRONT PROPERTY FOR SALE

15 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 $499,500.00

EXECUTIVE LIFESTYLE CANAL HOME 4 Bedrooms with a very large master and double shower, walk in robe. This home boasts 2 bathrooms, ceiling fans, High ceilings and...

OWNER LOOKING FOR OFFERS TODAY...

10 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

OWNERS DOWNSIZING AND MUST BE SOLD 4 BEDROOMS + 2 BATHROOMS = BUILT IN CUPBOARDS, GREAT SIDE ACCESS FOR A CARAVAN OR BOAT. 2 LOUNGING AREAS, COVERED AND ENCLOSED...

Rare Find, Queenslander with Ocean Views!

63 Straits Outlook, Craignish 4655

House 4 2 2 Submit an Offer

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Traditional immaculate Queenslander in a prime Craignish location. This 4 bedroom, 2...

The Dream You Can Afford!

24 Pedelty Lane, Dundowran 4655

House 4 2 6 $450,000

THIS ONE WON'T LAST! Are you searching for a quality large family home? Searching for a family home that offers spacious living on a large block? Searching for a...

UNDER INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL

43 Caddy Avenue, Urraween 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

ULTIMATE HANDY POSITION 3 BEDROOMS + BUILT INS + 2ND TOILET VERY LARGE YARD + GARDEN SHED SINGLE GARAGE ACCESS RAMPS FRONT / REAR ALL OFFERS SUBMITTED PRIOR TO...

LUXURY FOR LESS

7 McIntyre Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $405,000

4 Bedroom,2 Bathroom Master with walk in robe and en suite Study. Modern Kitchen. Large outside entertainment areas. Nestled in a quiet cul de sac location. 800m...

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

PHOTOS: 120-year-old piece of history up for sale

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Historic home hits market

Why this building sold for $1.3 million

BIG PRICE: The Endeavour Foundation house on Russell St has sold for $1.3 million at auction.

The building, with its rich history in Toowoomba, has changed hands

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!