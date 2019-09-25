Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cleared Townsville Correctional Centre officer Troy David Jones outside court today.
Cleared Townsville Correctional Centre officer Troy David Jones outside court today.
Crime

Prison officer Troy David Jones discharged

by TESS IKONOMOU
25th Sep 2019 10:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CORRECTIONAL officers clapped and hugged each other as their colleague was discharged over a lack of evidence he assaulted a prisoner and abused his power.

On the second day of the hearing in Townsville Magistrates Court, Magistrate Ross Mack dismissed the charges of common assault and abuse of office against Townsville Correctional Centre supervisor Troy David Jones.

Mr Jones, 45, was accused of stomping on the head of prisoner Frederick Raymond Mitchell on March 29, 2018, in a high-security wing of Townsville Correctional Centre after Mitchell king hit another officer rendering him unconscious, and then to have failed to submit a complaint made by prisoners to the general manager of the facility.

Mr Mack firstly dismissed the assault charge after the testimonies of witnesses contradicted the prosecution's case.

Not even prisoner Mitchell could identify which officer was the one to have allegedly "smashed" his face into the ground during his take down.

CCTV footage played in court of the take down showed Mr Jones at the back of Mitchell's body, trying to subdue him by the lower body area, as other officers took the front parts.

Further witnesses scheduled to give evidence about the take down, were cancelled after Mr Mack questioned their usefulness or strength for the prosecution's case.

Witness Corrective Services officer Ashley Rogers said he photocopied a "blue letter" which was given to him by two prisoners about the incident after reading it, and then gave it directly to Mr Jones.

Prisoner Aaron Clarke who co-wrote the letter said it had been suggested by Mr Rogers that he should write it, and then give it to him to ensure it reached the right place.

He also saw Mitchell "wrestled" to the ground after knocking out a guard and said he saw Mr Jones at the lower end of prisoner's body.

Mr Jones testified that he had never received a "blue letter" from Mr Rogers.

"I can't be satisfied beyond reasonable doubt there was a letter given to Mr Jones … that charge is dismissed," Mr Mack said.

Outside court, Mr Jones' defence solicitor Phil Rennick said his client who had been cleared by an internal QCS investigation in January was "relieved" to have been "exonerated".

"It's been very stressful for him the last 18 months that he's had to go through the court process, thankfully that's over today," he said.

"He and his family can look forward to moving forward with their lives … it's not only financially draining, but emotionally draining for everyone in the Jones family.

"This is something that could have affected any correctional officer working in that environment and they're exposed to prosecution for their actions."

assaulting a prisoner lack of evidence prison officer

Top Stories

    Fraser Coast pizza lovers have voted overwhelmingly

    premium_icon Fraser Coast pizza lovers have voted overwhelmingly

    News It was great to receive the feedback about the success and we have to keep up our high standards

    • 25th Sep 2019 10:05 AM
    ROLLING COVERAGE: Council goes bush for monthly meeting

    premium_icon ROLLING COVERAGE: Council goes bush for monthly meeting

    Council News Public participation is now underway

    Public tip off leads police to 8.5kg cannabis, $122,000 cash

    premium_icon Public tip off leads police to 8.5kg cannabis, $122,000 cash

    Crime Detectives have seized over $122,000 in cash and more than eight kilos of...

    FIVE DAYS LEFT: How to cast a vote for Festival of Redheads

    premium_icon FIVE DAYS LEFT: How to cast a vote for Festival of Redheads

    News Voting is open online until 11.59pm on September 29