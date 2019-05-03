Menu
RESPECT THE RISK: Staff from Maryborough Correctional Centre and members of the Together Union at yesterday's strike action.
Prison officers walk off the job over proposed work changes

Carlie Walker
3rd May 2019 4:00 PM
WITH a series of chants asking their employer to "respect the risk", dozens of Maryborough prison officers walked off the job on Friday to protest proposed changes to their working conditions.

Allison Finley-Bissett from the Together Union was impressed by the turn out, with 90 per cent of union members at the prison taking part in the strike action.

The union held a sausage sizzle outside the jail yesterday during strike, which was held between 1pm and 7pm.

Similar measures have been taken at prisons across the state this week, starting at Townsville Correctional Centre.

A statement from the union accused the State Government of undercutting Award conditions for prison officers by seeking to introduce operational staffing.

Together Union branch secretary Alex Scott said operational staffing would allow the government to "undercut Award conditions so they can alter shifts and work locations for correctional officers with just 24 hours notice."

A statement from Queensland Corrective Services said the prison had been placed in lock-down and police were on standby during the strike.
 

