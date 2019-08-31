Prison phone calls used as evidence for bail

Nicole Pollack was denied bail in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court earlier this week.

A HERVEY Bay mother who was allegedly overheard saying she would use rehab to avoid jail, has tried to do exactly that.

Nicole Patricia Pollack, 32, appeared in custody in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Monday.

She faced charges of possessing dangerous drugs and attempting to pervert justice.

While applying for bail, solicitor Andrew Bale said his client had a drug problem and was trying to get into rehab.

However, police prosecutor Seargent Michael Ruddiman said this claim was insincere.

He told the court during a telephone conversation with her partner in prison, Ms Pollack alluded to using rehab as a way of getting out of custody.

The court was played security footage from inside the Hervey Bay courthouse which police allege shows the Urangan woman coercing a witness into providing a false affidavit.

During the footage, Ms Pollack could allegedly be seen pacing around a man while he wrote something.

"The video clearly shows they were together at the time they went to the court house. I have a statement (from the witness) recanting the affidavit admitting he was threatened by Pollack,” Sgt Ruddiman told the court.

"She told him if he didn't go in and do the affidavit she was going to get some friends to come round and sort him out because he owed a small amount of money, regarding drugs, to Pollack.

"When he realised the seriousness of it he couldn't go through with it any more.”

It was also alleged, after Pollack was taken to the police station for another incident, illicit drugs were found in the back of a police car. Police alleged the drugs belonged to Ms Pollack.

Mr Bale questioned the strength of the prosecution's case.

He said Ms Pollack's seven-year-old son, who was on the autism spectrum, needed her for support.

The court heard Ms Pollack was already on bail for other drug offences and had previously received a suspended sentence for failing to appear.

Ms Pollack doubled over and sobbed as Magistrate Stephen Guttridge refused bail.

She will appear via video link when her case returns to court in October.