ACCUSED OF RIOTING: Joshua Leonard John Watson Scully appeared by video link in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Tuesday, accused of being involved in a prison riot.
PRISON RIOT: Accused fronts M'boro court

by Angela Kelly
2nd Oct 2019 10:20 AM
A PRISONER suspected of being involved in a riot which left a guard in hospital has fronted court.

Joshua Watson Scully yesterday appeared via video link in the Maryborough Magistrate's Court.

He explained he had sought legal advice from lawyers in Ipswich for his case.

The 23-year-old has been charged with riot or mutiny, endangering security of a facility and unlawfully destroying or attempting to destroy property after a riot at the Maryborough Correctional Centre in October last year.

Mr Watson Scully is alleged to have been part of the riot, which involved several inmates.

During the October 27 riot, windows were broken and a fire was started.

Prisoners and a corrections officer were hospitalised during the protest after showing signs of smoke inhalation.

Magistrate Terry Duroux adjourned the case to November 5 for legal advice.

accused fccourt fccrime fraser coast maryborough correctional centre maryborough magistrates court prison riot
Fraser Coast Chronicle

