A prisoner has been arrested over the 2019 murder of a man whose body was dumped in another town.
Crime

Prisoner arrested over 2019 axe murder

by Caleb Bond
13th Jan 2021 4:44 PM
A fourth man has been arrested over the 2019 killing of Oliver Todd, whose body was dumped next to the River Murray.

A 33-year-old prisoner at Mount Gambier Prison was charged with the alleged murder on Wednesday.

Two other men have already been charged over the death.

Another man was last year charged with allegedly impeding an investigation and two counts of providing a false statement to police.

Oliver Todd's battered body was found at Jervois, next to the River Murray, six hours after the Murray Bridge man was reported missing from his home in Tenneyson Avenue on December 11, 2019.

He is believed to have been attacked with a tomahawk axe in his own home.

The two men already charged with Todd's murder were associates of the victim - one of whom lived at the same house.

caleb.bond@news.com.au

