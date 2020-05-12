Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
UNKNOWN OBJECT: A Woodford Correctional Centre prision officer has ingested an foreign object.
UNKNOWN OBJECT: A Woodford Correctional Centre prision officer has ingested an foreign object.
Breaking

Prisoner faces murder charge after inmate found dead

Ashley Carter
by
12th May 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 9:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PRISONER has been charged with murder over the death of another inmate at the Woodford Correctional Centre last week.

Police said in a statement this morning that a 25-year-old prisoner had been served a notice to appear for murder. 

About 4pm on Wednesday, May 6, the 37-year-old male inmate was found dead in a prison laundry. Prison staff tried to save him but he could not be revived.

Queensland Corrective Services have provided assistance to the Queensland Police Service throughout the investigation.

Detectives from the Corrective Services Investigation Unit charged the 25-year-old man yesterday. He is due to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on July 20.

It comes after another prisoner was found dead in his cell in the early hours of May 7. Authorities believe the man's wounds were self-inflicted.

NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES

  1. Lifeline: 13 11 14
  2. Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800
Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

prison death woodford woodford correctional centre
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        While Trad's away let's play: Pitt wants deal done

        premium_icon While Trad's away let's play: Pitt wants deal done

        News He has made the call in the wake of Jackie Trad’s resignation

        HEALTH HERO: Meet nurse on frontline of Coast COVID response

        premium_icon HEALTH HERO: Meet nurse on frontline of Coast COVID response

        News Senior nurse says coronavirus has ‘turned our lives upside down’

        Facelift for M’boro war memorials

        premium_icon Facelift for M’boro war memorials

        News Restoration of war memorials in Maryborough starts this week.

        Relief for parents after weeks of home schooling

        premium_icon Relief for parents after weeks of home schooling

        News Hundreds of students across the region returned to school yesterday