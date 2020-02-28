Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NOT GUILTY PLEA: Leigh John Urbano will face trial for supplying drugs in Woodford Correctional Centre.
NOT GUILTY PLEA: Leigh John Urbano will face trial for supplying drugs in Woodford Correctional Centre.
Crime

Prisoner denies supplying drugs in jail

Danielle Buckley
28th Feb 2020 2:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PRISONER has denied supplying drugs in jail after entering an eleventh-hour not guilty plea.

Leigh John Urbano was due to be sentenced for supplying buprenorphine to another prisoner of Woodford Correctional Centre on March 18, 2018.

But at Brisbane District Court on Friday the former Ipswich resident instead pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Urbano and a co-offender would now face trial later this year, the court was told.

Urbano had his bail enlarged but is in custody on other unknown matters. - NewsRegional

criminal trial drugs in prisons leigh john urbano woodford correctional centre
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bay woman’s holiday horror on coronavirus cruise

        premium_icon Bay woman’s holiday horror on coronavirus cruise

        News Diana Headlam spent two weeks locked in a windowless cabin

        M’boro war memorial gets $30k for restoration

        premium_icon M’boro war memorial gets $30k for restoration

        News Council secures tens of thousands of dollars for the Maryborough war memorial

        Convicted Bay armed robber back in court

        premium_icon Convicted Bay armed robber back in court

        News Alexander John Mark Williams faces court/