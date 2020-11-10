Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Maryborough Courthouse. Photo: Valerie Horton/ Fraser Coast Chronicle.
Maryborough Courthouse. Photo: Valerie Horton/ Fraser Coast Chronicle.
News

Prisoner dialled DV victim, made threats from jail

Carlie Walker
10th Nov 2020 3:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MAKING threatening phone calls from prison to his former partner has landed a Pacific Haven man in hot water.

The man appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to five counts of contravening a domestic violence order.

The court heard the man had made phone calls to the victim and to a mutual friend, with the calls being heard by the victim.

Some of the calls contained threats of violence and threats to damage property, the court was told.

Defence lawyer Morgan Harris said the man had connected with Relationships Australia and undertaken a Men Choosing Change course.

“It’s a big step for the defendant,” he said.

“He has remorse for his actions.”

Mr Harris said the man had a mental health plan in place but hadn’t been able to get help for much of the year, during which he spiralled downhill.

The man was sentenced to two months in prison.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘He loved everybody’: Partner’s heartfelt tribute to rider

        Premium Content ‘He loved everybody’: Partner’s heartfelt tribute to rider

        News Tributes flow for Cooroy man killed in Black Mountain crash

        Police plan to relieve border headaches and delays

        Premium Content Police plan to relieve border headaches and delays

        News Queensland border restrictions: Police reveal new changes to border pass...