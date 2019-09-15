Lengths prisoner went to for $50

Brett Travis Langford, who has spent the last 13 years behind bars, blew his chance at parole for a drug trafficking operation that only made about $50.

Brett Travis Langford, 54, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton District Court to trafficking a dangerous drug.

Judge Michael Burnett said Langford was a prisoner at the Maryborough Correctional Centre in 2016 at the time of the offending, which involved two other people including a prison officer.

He said Langford and one of the others formulated a plan to bring buprenorphine - an opioid used to treat opioid addiction, acute pain and chronic pain - into the prison to make some money.

Judge Burnett said the operation was "not a very successful one".

"You only made about $50, which was hardly worth the risk," he said.

He said Langford had not been co-operative with police and had entered a plea of guilty on the second day of his trial on June 25 this year.

The court heard Langford had an extensive criminal history and was serving a 13-year prison sentence at the time of the offending.

Langford had been granted a parole release date of January 31, 2017, but was not released due to the charges.

Crown prosecutor Joshua Phillips submitted that Langford be supervised upon his release into the community.

Mr Phillips said this would ensure Langford was given whatever support the supervising authorities considered useful to a man like him in the community.

"It is a better outcome than going cold turkey without any supervision," he said.

Langford's barrister, Ross Lo Monaco, said his client had got involved with drugs at a very young age.

"He was involved with the wrong crowd at a young age and those associations continued," he said.

He said Langford had spent a lengthy time in jail and was fed up with the lifestyle.

"He wants to get back out there and stay clean," he said.

"He wants to look for work in the mining industry."

Langford was sentenced to 18 months' probation. A criminal conviction was recorded.