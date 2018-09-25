Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Prisoner punished with more charges and isolation

Annie Perets
by
25th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ALTERCATION inside the Maryborough Correction Centre began with prisoners trying to climb an exercise cage to retrieve an "unknown object" from the roof.  

For Jordan Francis Snell, it ended with him being relocated to Woodford Correctional Centre and being placed into maximum security.  

This was after he verbally abused a female employee when he was told to return to his cell, and then threatened to smash a CD player on April 2.   

The 24-year-old pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Monday to two counts of assault.  

The court heard that Snell was tackled by prison guards after he randomly walked out of his cell after its door unexpectedly opened, also as part of the series of events on April 2.  

The father-of-two was sentenced to four months in jail for the incidents, immediately eligible for parole.   

His full time release date for the other convictions he is serving time behind bars for is scheduled for next year.   

fccourt fccrime fraser coast maryborough magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    What $24,000 of funding will do for Wide Bay veteran groups

    premium_icon What $24,000 of funding will do for Wide Bay veteran groups

    News A former soldier who asssists returned servicement in recovering from PTSD will be able to make major improvements to his veterans retreat because of a grant

    How a Hervey Bay teenager became a Crossfit world champion

    premium_icon How a Hervey Bay teenager became a Crossfit world champion

    News She knows there's no shortcuts to becoming a champion.

    'Dental dark age': Experts slam fluoride removal on Coast

    premium_icon 'Dental dark age': Experts slam fluoride removal on Coast

    News Councils across Queensland were given the choice to stop in 2012

    We're proud of our efforts: Gilly's Place owners

    premium_icon We're proud of our efforts: Gilly's Place owners

    News It comes after the cafe closed their doors on August 29

    Local Partners