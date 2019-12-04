Menu
An officer has been assaulted by a prisoner who struck him on the face after an incident at a jail.
Crime

Prisoner strikes officer in face after ‘offensive behaviour’

by Thomas Chamberlin
4th Dec 2019 4:24 PM
AN officer has been assaulted by a prisoner who struck him on the face after an incident at Woodford jail.

Queensland Corrective Services said the officer had approached a prisoner engaging in offensive behaviour at a secure unit at the jail earlier this week.

"As the officer challenged the prisoner's conduct, he was struck on the side of the face," a QCS statement said.
"Other officers restrained the prisoner, who was taken to the detention unit.

"The officer received medical treatment for bruising to the face and a laceration on his hand."

QCS says it will refer the incident to the Corrective Services Investigation Unit at the Queensland Police Service for consideration.

"Prisoners who assault officers may face additional criminal charges and further prison time," the QCS statement said.
"They are also subject to internal disciplinary processes, including loss of privileges.

"Every day our officers interact with the most challenging and complex people in our society."

