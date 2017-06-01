Prisoner taken to hospital after alleged assault at jail

A Queensland Corrective Services spokesperson said the incident was being treated as "an unconfirmed prisoner on prisoner assault", after the prisoner received a possible head injury.

A PRISONER was taken to Maryborough Hospital after an alleged assault at the Maryborough Correctional Centre.

"In accordance with procedure the prisoner was triaged and escorted to hospital on advice from Queensland Health," the spokesperson said.

"Every allegation of assault in custody is taken seriously by QCS and referred to the Queensland Police Service for investigation.

"As the matter is under investigation it would be improper to discuss the matter further."

The alleged assault happened on Wednesday.

On May 31 there were 654 prisoners at the Maryborough Correctional Centre.