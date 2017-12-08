Prisoner throws punches for missing dance practice

A PRISONER who wanted to go to dance practice unleashed anger on an officer when he was told 'no.'

Dwayne George Dalton, 22, pleaded guilty in Maryborough District Court last week to serious assault.

Prosecutor Cameron Wilkins said prisoners were rehearsing a NAIDOC routine on June 6 when Dalton was informed by two officers he could not go because his "name wasn't on the list."

Dalton then spat into an officer's eyes and mouth at the Maryborough Correctional Centre before becoming physically violent.

"(Dalton) punched the officer striking several times to the left side," Mr Wilkins said.

He then headbutted the employee causing the two to fall to the ground continuing to "wrestle."

Defence barrister Paul Rutledge said Dalton was "proud of his heritage" which fused his anger over the dance rehearsal incident.

"He likes bark painting, likes dancing, like to go away walking in the bush, camping out, getting close to his roots," Mr Rutledge said.

The court heard the Cherbourg man ended up in the jail in the first place for choking a woman, for which he was also sentenced in his appearance before Judge Greg Koppenol.

Upset over being unable to purchase cigarettes on March 6, he began to call his partner-at-the-time names and throwing around kitchen utensils.

Dalton "sat on the kitchen table crying" before attacking his partner outside the bathroom, pulling her to the ground.

"He covered her mouth and put the other hand around the neck," Mr Wilkins said.

"After a couple of minutes, he let go."

In court for the 17th time pleading guilty to criminal charges, the father was told by Judge Koppenol that he should be "ashamed."

"You seem to be a person prepared to lash out at defenceless women and prison officers just doing their job," Judge Koppenol said.

After spending 321 days in jail, he was released on parole.