Prisoner wins appeal after being stuck in jail due to admin error

A PRISONER, who was confused about why he was still in jail, has successfully appealed a sentence while representing himself.

Michael Edward Stanley Enright, 28, landed behind bars in May for using a carriage service to harass, and was due to be released on parole months ago.

A discussion in Maryborough District Court last week revealed that an administration error caused an incorrect recording of Enright's past convictions.

That mistake caused an unnecessarily harsher penalty to be imposed on Enright for the latest charge.

APPEAL UPHELD: Michael Edward Stanley Enright, 28, of Yeerongpilly, leaves Maryborough District Court after making a successful appeal. Annie Perets

The public servant said that when he appeared for sentencing to a South Burnett court by a video link, he struggled to hear what was being said and so was not able to pick-up on the error himself.

"Since being in prison I've been assaulted twice, that's more than I've ever done to anyone," Mr Enright said.

"I'm the carer of my grandma, I need to get back to her."

Judge Greg Koppenol praised Enright, a Yeerongpilly resident, on his "calmness" and told him he had a "good point."

"Sometimes mistakes happen in people's criminal histories," Judge Koppenol said. "Because of (the) error on prosecutor's part, the magistrate was lead into error."

Enright's criminal history includes a drug charge, consuming alcohol on a road, going armed as to cause fear, as well as another using a carriage service to menace or harass charge.

"His history is not very much," Judge Koppenol said.

"The appeal is upheld."